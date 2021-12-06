Instagram Adds Custom Text to Link Stickers, New Color Options for Your Stories Links

Here’s a handy update for your Instagram marketing efforts – today, Instagram has added the capacity to add custom text to link stickers, while you can also choose from a range of color options for the sticker display in your Stories.

As you can see in these examples, now, when you add a link sticker, you’ll be prompted to also add in custom text, of whatever you choose, for the link.

That adds more creative opportunities, with the ability to now incorporate text that can help to drive traffic, directly aligned to your business and/or promotion.

To change the color of the link, you simply tap on the sticker as you’re placing it. There’s a limited number of color options available (from what I could determine in my own testing), but it's another way to make your link stickers stand out against different background images.

Instagram made link stickers available to all accounts back in October, providing more capacity to get direct traffic from your IG Stories content. These new options will facilitate even more potential, and it’ll be worth experimenting to see whether you can boost your audience response through these custom tweaks.

The new options are rolling out to all users from today.