13 Tips to Schedule Your Day as a Social Media Manager [Infographic]

Looking for ways to map out your day as a social media manager, and optimize your time?

Most people have their own ways of working out their daily routine, and ensuring everything gets done, but with so many ever-changing considerations in the social media space, it can be handy to know how others in the same role manage their time, and ensure they’re across all the evolving details.

Which is where this checklist from Statusbrew comes in. Here, the Statusbrew team have laid out a basic framework on how social media managers can structure their work day, which could provide some helpful pointers for your approach.

Again, you likely have your own strategy and process, and you may not need any guidance on these elements. But maybe, by breaking things down into more specific segments, that could help to ensure you cover off on all your opportunities, every day.

Check out the infographic below, while Statusbrew has shared additional insights and tips here.