The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

Elon Musk began aggressively investing in Twitter stock as of January of 2022, before eventually launching a $44 billion hostile takeover attempt for the company.

Initially, Twitter resisted Musk’s push, before finally accepting the proposed deal, which has sparked a whole new series of allegations and explanations, as Twitter seeks to hold Musk to his offer, and Musk – now officially – looks to back out of the whole thing.

It’s a long and evolving story, which is still far from done yet.

