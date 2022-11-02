 Skip to main content
The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

Published November 2, 2022 • By and
Elon Musk
Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022

Elon Musk began aggressively investing in Twitter stock as of January of 2022, before eventually launching a $44 billion hostile takeover attempt for the company.

Initially, Twitter resisted Musk’s push, before finally accepting the proposed deal, which has sparked a whole new series of allegations and explanations, as Twitter seeks to hold Musk to his offer, and Musk – now officially – looks to back out of the whole thing.

It’s a long and evolving story, which is still far from done yet.

This news tracker offers our readers a place to return to for the ongoing news updates to the Elon Musk–Twitter saga.

Stay tuned as we will continue to share the latest updates. Scroll down work your way up see the full story unfold. 

Nov. 1, 2022
Musk Outlines New $8 Per Month Twitter Blue Package, Including Verification Ticks For All

It seems that Elon Musk wasn’t trolling when he suggested charging $20 per month for a blue verified tick.

As per Musk’ most recent tweets on his reformation of the platform, Musk now says that they’re planning to offer verification ticks to all users for $8 per month, to combat the class divide in the app.

Taking on the class divide by charging people $96 per year to highlight the amount of expendable income that they have is a fairly odd take, but I guess, when you’re worth $223 billion, everything is cheap, right?

But that’s not all. If you are willing to pay for this new, $8 per month, verification tier of Twitter Blue, you’ll also get:

  • Priority in replies, mentions and search
  • Ability to post long video and audio
  • Half as many ads
  • Paywall bypass for selected publishers
Oct. 31, 2022
Musk Looks to Revamp Subscriptions, Considers Bringing Back Vine in First Twitter Moves

Between Elon Musk trying to speed-run social platform management, and his tendency to say a lot of things, then deny them at a later stage, it’s difficult to know exactly what’s going on in Twitter HQ right now, and how exactly Musk and his newly assembled Twitter transition team are going to change the platform.

Here’s a quick round-up of what may or may not be happening at Twitter right now:

Subscription Updates

As we’ve already covered, Musk is focused on re-vamping Twitter subscription offering, as he pushes to generate 50% of Twitter’s revenue intake from subscribers, reducing the app’s reliance on ads.

Musk is reportedly considering:

Staff reductions

Despite Musk denying reports that he would look to cut 75% of Twitter’s staff straight up, he is indeed looking to make significant headcount reductions, and quickly, as part of cost rationalization at the company.

The return of Vine?

This seems like a troll, but Elon seems to be considering bringing Vine back from the dead, in order to directly compete with TikTok.

CFIUS review of Twitter deal

On another front, the Musk/Twitter deal could be set to come under more scrutiny, with US Senator Chris Murphy calling on the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) to analyze the role that Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has played in funding Musk’s Twitter acquisition, and what that means for the company moving forward.

Oct. 28, 2022
Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Cuts Several Execs

The Elon Musk era at Twitter has begun, with Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company finally closing late Thursday night.

And Musk wasted no time getting to work, firing several top execs, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and the platform’s head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

As per The Washington Post:

The three top Twitter executives were hastily shuttled from the building, the people said.”

The New York Times has reported that general counsel Sean Edgett has also been informed that his services are no longer needed.

Oct. 28, 2022
Musk Cuts Staff, De-Lists Twitter from the Stock Exchange on Day 1 as Chief

So, Elon Musk is now the ‘Chief Twit’ as he says, with the billionaire taking ownership of the platform late Thursday, and for now at least, appointing himself as interim CEO. Whether he stays on as chief, or appoints somebody else to that role, remains to be seen, but thus far, it does appear as though Musk plans to take a hands-on role in re-aligning the app in his vision. 

Musk’s first order of business was to fire several top execs. The loss of so much experience will hurt the company, no doubt. But Musk has an alternative view on what Twitter should be, so they were unlikely to ever see eye-to-eye anyway. And the departing execs will take home millions in payouts, which should soften the blow, before they’re re-appointed at another tech firm in similar roles.

Musk’s second key order of business is to take Twitter private. Thus, Twitter will no longer be a listed entity, and will no longer have to provide performance updates. Some details will still be available, but they won’t be officially reported every quarter.

De-listing will also see the dissolution of Twitter’s current board of directors, with Musk to appoint a new board at some stage. Who he appoints here could also point to his future plans, which, again, remain relatively vague, outside of a few key hints.

To recap, Musk has said, or at least implied, that his priorities will be:

  • Eliminating bots
  • Expanding the rules around what users can say in the app (within the law)
  • Open sourcing feed algorithms
  • Increasing paying subscribers
Oct. 27, 2022
Musk Looks to Reassure Advertisers Ahead of Twitter Takeover, Outlines Elements of His Plan

As he prepares for the next stage of his Twitter takeover, which looks set to be finalized this week, Elon Musk has released a new statement on his intentions for the platform, and the impact that it will have on advertisers, who’ve been justifiably concerned about Musk’s vision for the app.

Musk has said that he will look to remove ads from the platform entirely, which would re-shape a lot of marketing approaches at many brands. But now, after visiting Twitter HQ, and with $44 billion about to be debited from his account, Musk has changed his mind on this. Musk is now saying that he actually wants to make Twitter ‘the most respected advertising platform in the world’.

Read more on Musk’s plans for Twitter here.

Oct. 4, 2022
Musk Reissues Original Twitter Offer in Bid to Avoid Court Battle

It looks like Elon Musk is going to take over Twitter after all.

Fresh off of outlining his solution for the Russia-Ukraine crisis, via, of course, tweet, then complaining, once again, about how the platform is riddled with bots, the billionaire has reportedly sent a letter to Twitter management proposing that they avoid the coming courtroom battle over his attempt to pull out of his takeover deal, and that Twitter accept his offer, at the original, agreed price of $54.20 per share.

Musk has reportedly offered to end all litigation, and avoid a messy courtroom drama, by going back to his original plan, which would see Musk become Tweeter-in-Chief, and end months of public back-and-forth between the two parties.

Sept. 21, 2022
How the Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Went Wrong [Infographic]

The Twitter/Elon Musk saga has certainly gotten messy. 

After starting out with such promise, with the electric car, space travel revolutionary Musk pledging to buy Twitter for $44 billion to save the platform, and free speech more broadly, the negotiations crumbled pretty fast, with Musk eventually accusing Twitter’s executives of withholding information, lying to the public, misleading investors, and a lot more.

The case is now headed to court, with Twitter looking to hold Elon to his original offer, while Musk tries to wriggle out of the deal, claiming that the platform is so riddled with bots that it’s not worth what he originally thought.

Check out the infographic here.

Aug. 26, 2022
Musk Gains More Data on Twitter’s Bot Presence, Dorsey Weighs in on Twitter’s Current State

Musk and Twitter are now in the evidence-gathering stage as the two teams prepare for trial. 

This week, Musk and Co. had a small win with former Twitter Security chief, Peter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, leveling a range of accusations against the company, including the suggestion that Twitter has indeed deliberately lied about the presence of bots and spam in the app.

Aug. 23, 2022
Former Twitter Security Chief Accuses the Company of Misleading Behavior Around Bots, Data Security and More

Twitter’s nightmare 2022 continues to get worse, with former security advisor Peter Zatko, also known as ‘Mudge’, leveling a range of allegations against his former employer, including the suggestion that Twitter executives deceived federal regulators, deliberately mislead the company’s own board, and in a more immediately pressing element, lied about the presence of bots and spam on the service.

July 8, 2022
Elon Musk Officially Seeks to Terminate Twitter Takeover Deal

Elon Musk has officially filed a motion with the SEC to terminate his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, based on Twitter’s failure to provide accurate information on the number of fake accounts on its platform.

Musk’s team says that, despite repeated requests for qualifying information, Twitter had failed to provide them with the data required to make an accurate and true assessment of the number of fake accounts on its platform.

July 7, 2022
Twitter Provides New Insight into How it Detects Fake Accounts

Twitter is now trying to use the media to negate another anticipated pushback from Elon Musk’s team, in regards to its claims that only 5% of its active users are fake.

Twitter held a briefing with reporters in which it gave more context as to how it polices fake and spam accounts, and removes such from the platform.

As reported by Reuters:

“Twitter removes more than 1 million spam accounts each day, executives told reporters in a briefing on Thursday, providing new insight into efforts to reduce harmful automated bots as billionaire Elon Musk has demanded more details from the social media company.”

Twitter has long reported that fake/spam accounts only make up 5% of its active users figure, but Musk has loudly, and publicly, refuted this, and has called for Twitter to provide more evidence in order for the deal to progress.

June 24, 2022
Elon Musk’s Team Asks for More Data to Complete Assessment of Twitter Bots

Musk’s team recently asked Twitter for more tweet info, in order to help it make an accurate assessment of bot activity in the app.

They’re saying that Twitter’s initial data release has not provided the insights necessary to conduct an accurate analysis of potential bot activity. After initially resisting calls for more data access, Twitter has now reportedly relented and handed over more tweet data access to Musk’s team.

June 21, 2022
Elon Musk Outlines Final Steps Required to Consummate Twitter Deal

In an interview for the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk explained that there are three key issues that need to be resolved before he will proceed with his Twitter takeover bid.

Those three elements are:

  • Fake profiles – Musk has repeatedly said that the deal cannot progress unless Twitter is able to provide evidence to support its claim that fake accounts only make up 5% of its user base. 
  • Debt financing – Musk also needs to secure final funding for his $44 billion Twitter offer. Musk has committed to paying $33.5 billion in cash, with an additional $7.1 billion in equity financing commitments from investors. That leaves $3.4 billion which will come via bank loans, though the full details of how this will work have not been finalized.
  • Shareholder approval – Lastly, Twitter shareholders actually have to accept Musk’s proposed deal, which Twitter’s board has recommended that they do. 
June 14, 2022
Musk’s Twitter Plans Remain Vague After First Company-Wide Q&A

Musk held his first meeting with Twitter staff since launching a hostile takeover offer for the platform back in April.

Employees gathered to voice questions and concerns and hear Musk’s plans for the future of the company.

  • Addressing Musk’s plan to tackle bots – His solution would be that users need to pay a certain amount to get their account verified, which would make it too expensive to run massive bot networks.
    In his words: “It needs to be much more expensive to have a troll army.”
  • Addressing growth plans  As seen in Musk’s leaked strategy deck, he has a plan to increase Twitter’s user base from the 229 million daily actives it has right now, to 600 million by 2025, then to 931 million by 2028. He explains to Twitter staff that his plans are even bigger than this, with a target of a billion users in the app.
  • Addressing work-life and company culture – In regards to potential lay-offs, Musk has previously stated that he plans to cut around 1,000 roles - about 1/7 of Twitter’s overall workforce - over the next two years. ​​​​​​​Musk didn’t offer any additional assurance on this front, saying: “Right now costs exceed revenue. That’s not a great situation.”


June 8, 2022
Twitter to Provide Musk with its ‘Full Firehose’ of Tweets

Musk’s legal team filed an official statement with the SEC in which it explained that Musk will not go through with his $44 billion takeover of the company if Twitter’s unable to provide evidence to support its claim that fake accounts and bots make up just 5% of its active user base.

June 6, 2022
Elon Musk Looks to Exit Twitter Takeover Due to Fake Profiles in the App

Six weeks after Twitter agrees to Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover offer, it now appears that Musk is looking to pull out of the deal entirely, according to a new SEC filing.

May 16, 2022
Twitter Defends Fake Account Metrics After Latest Queries from Musk

Over the last week, Musk has questioned whether Twitter’s estimation that 5% of all Twitter accounts are fake could possibly be correct, and has invited his 90m+ followers to conduct their own rudimentary experiments to see what they find.

In response to public criticism from Musk that Twitter’s methodology in counting spam and fake accounts is clearly wrong, current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted out a long explanation of the company’s current fake profile detection and removal process.

May 13, 2022
Musk Says Twitter Deal ‘On Hold’ Pending More Data on the Actual Number of Fake Accounts in the App

Musk announced that his proposed purchase of the company had been temporarily put on hold pending additional details from Twitter to support its claim that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of its users.

May 10, 2022
Musk Discusses His Views on Content Moderation as Twitter Deal Inches Closer to Completion

Musk has been slowly doling out more details of his Twitter reinvigoration plan, which he believes will see the app grow its user count by 200% over the next three years, and bring in 5x more revenue by 2028.

In an interview at the Financial Times, Musk shared some new notes on his Twitter plans, including:

  • Musk feels that Twitter has a strong left bias because it’s based in San Francisco. Musk’s view is that many Twitter employees would not even realize this bias due to where they’re located.
  • Musk reiterated his plans to open-source Twitter’s feed algorithm, saying that, if he can, he would put the Twitter algorithm on GitHub and say like, “Hey, anyone want to suggest changes to this? Please go ahead.”
  • Musk indicated that, based on the evidence that he’s seen, he would likely restore former President Donald Trump’s banned account, as permanent bans, in his view, are not effective in the vast majority of cases.
May 5, 2022
Musk Secures Funding as More Hints of His Twitter Plans Slowly Filter Through

Musk has been busy shoring up investment, in order to fund his $44 billion takeover bid for the social media platform.

In a new filing with the SEC, it was revealed that Musk has raised over $7 billion in funding commitments from a range of partners, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Oracle chief Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed.

April 25, 2022
Twitter Board Agrees to $44 Billion Sale to Elon Musk

Following a Twitter Board meeting, within which they re-assessed Elon Musk’s $44 billion dollar offer to purchase the company, Twitter enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Musk

Musk’s plan, as he’s communicated various times, is to take Twitter private, in order to reduce the platform’s reliance on ads, thereby enabling it to be more open to ‘free speech.’

April 21, 2022
Elon Musk Mulls Tender Offer for Twitter as an Alternative Path to Take Over the App

Musk explores alternative options, in case his initial offer of $54.20 per share is not accepted by Twitter’s board.

According to the latest reports, Musk is considering a possible “tender offer” for the company, which would effectively bypass Twitter’s board and put the decision into the hands of the company’s shareholders.

April 14, 2022
Elon Musk Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Twitter

Following the revelation that Musk had become Twitter’s biggest individual shareholder earlier in the month, Musk began polling his Twitter followers on questions about how to ‘fix’ the platform.

As per Musk’s note to the SEC:

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form.”

Musk was advised to stop tweeting critical commentary, as a pending Twitter board member, which then lead to Musk declining the offer to join the board entirely.

Musk is now outlining a vague plan to take Twitter into private ownership, in order to reduce its reliance on shareholders and ad dollars, thereby enabling it to make truly independent decisions for the good of public debate.

“I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

