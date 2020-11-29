x
13 Web Design Rules for an Exceptional Website in 2021 & Beyond [Infographic]

Nov. 29, 2020

Are you in the process of creating a new website for your business? Want to ensure your web design process follows industry best practices?

The team from Dubai Monsters share their web design rules for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Principal focus
  • Easy flow
  • Maintain a balance
  • Repetition is good
  • White space
  • Texture
  • Minimal approach
  • Typeface selection
  • Size matters
  • Go random
  • Clutter control
  • Be smart with contrast
  • Color and tint

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

13 Web Design tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

