5 Tips for Maximizing Your Instagram Broadcast Channel [Infographic]

Have you tried out Instagram’s ‘Channels’ broadcast chat feature yet?

Launched back in February, but only expanded to all users with a Creator profile this month, Channels is essentially a one-to-many messaging option, which is designed to help creators and celebrities stay in touch with their most dedicated supporters through a more enclosed chat experience.

Which could be a valuable means to keeping your top fans updated - especially when you also consider that most users have their notifications switched on for DMs, ensuring that they’re alerted whenever they get a message.

And while it’s not available to brand accounts just yet, it could also become an option for customer connection, providing another means to alerting your audience to your latest business announcements.

If you’re thinking about exploring the option, then these tips are for you – Instagram has shared some new notes on how to make best use of Channels to maximize engagement and community.

For some handy tips – check out the infographic below.