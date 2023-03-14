Google Looks to Add Generative AI to Gmail, Docs, Slides and More

After initially talking down the latest generative AI tools like ChatGPT, and delaying its initial foray into the technology, Google is now looking to make a bigger splash, by adding its own generative AI elements to Gmail, Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more.

As you can see in this video overview, Google’s looking to add a range of generative AI elements into its various tools, which will provide assistance in composing emails, summarizing conversations, coming up with writing prompts and more.

As explained by Google:

“In Gmail and Google Docs, you can simply type in a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will be instantly generated for you. Whether you’re a busy HR professional who needs to create customized job descriptions, or a parent drafting the invitation for your child’s pirate-themed birthday party, Workspace saves you the time and effort of writing that first version.”

The process is very similar to ChatGPT, which Microsoft is now integrating into all of its various apps and processes.

Google had initially been hesitant to go all-in on generative AI, citing reputational risk, due to the propensity for such systems to produce flawed, incorrect or inaccurate results.

But now, it seems that Google’s been forced to act, with millions of people signing up for the waitlist for the new, AI-infused Bing, and other generative AI tools gaining big traction. That means that Google, which has been developing its own AI tech for years, either sits on the sidelines, or it moves in line with the trend.

Evidently, it’s not going to be watching on from the stands.

The new features will enable a range of new functionalities within Google’s tools, including:

The capacity to draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail

New ways to brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs

Auto-generated image, audio, and video creation in Slides

Automated formula generation and contextual categorization in Sheets

Generative backgrounds in Meet

New workflows and process options in Chat

In addition to this, Google’s also launching its own generative AI models, which developers will be able to build upon, bringing its advanced AI tools into more applications.

It could be a big step for the next generation of efficiency tools. And while there are concerns that the rise of generative AI will take some of the human element out of various processes, there’s no denying that, used well, these tools can save time, and improve workflows, in various ways.

But it might also make a lot more emails read very similar, or you might notice that people you’ve been emailing with for years suddenly take on a different tone.

We’ll soon find out – Google says that it’s launching its new AI experiences this month via its trusted tester program, beginning with English language users in the United States.