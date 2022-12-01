Meta Launches Two New Art Projects to Highlight the Creative Opportunities of the Metaverse

Meta’s looking to better highlight the rising creative opportunities of its metaverse push, via two new art installations which will use mixed reality elements in their presentation.

The first is a ‘Meta House’ activation for Miami Art Week (December 1-3), which will include mixed reality experiences from emerging artists like COVL, YONK and more.

As you can see in this mini-documentary, digital artists are discovering new forms of expression within these evolving digital spaces, and Meta’s looking to highlight these artists, and the potential of such, to promote future opportunities.

Meta House will also feature live performances from Doja Cat and GloRilla, so it’s a pretty big, and expensive push from Meta to boost its appeal in this respect.

On another front, Instagram’s launching a new exhibition to showcase the work of Tomás Karmelo Amaya, which will also incorporate augmented reality elements.

“The exhibit ‘Embracing Our Sovereignty’ offers a glimpse into the lives of Amaya’s Indigenous family, friends and collaborators. For Amaya - a writer, director and multidisciplinary artist who is A:shiwi, Rarámuri and Yoeme - AR is a new space. In collaboration with Hayato Kuno, a visual and technical artist in Japan, Amaya used Meta Spark to add layers of meaning and storytelling to three of his images.”

The activations are part of Meta’s larger push to better ingratiate itself with creative communities, and provide more avenues for monetization and expression via its tools.

As explained by Meta:

“The next generation of art, culture and social interaction will be expressed through mediums that blend the physical and digital worlds - also known as mixed reality. And we envision the people leading this movement to be creatives from all backgrounds.”

Meta knows that if it wants its metaverse to be a hit, it will need creators to take part in building more engaging, original and unique experiences. Meta can’t do this alone, and with the expanded opportunities of VR art and other forms of digital expression, aligning itself with creative communities as it moves into these elements will be a key building block for its next-level experiences.

It’ll be interesting to see where Meta goes with this, and whether it does indeed help to make its various digital platforms a more appealing prospect for emerging artists.

And for marketers, it could help to provide some guidance on the creative opportunities for your own promotions, now and in future.

Meta’s Meta House will be open as part of Miami Art Week from December 1st to 3rd, while ‘Embracing Our Sovereignty’ opens on December 1st at 145 Plymouth Street in Brooklyn, NY.