TikTok Launches New Climate Awareness Initiative, in Line with COP27 Summit

With the COP27 climate change conference underway in Egypt, TikTok’s looking to lean into the increasing discussion around climate change, with the introduction of a new #ClimateAction global campaign, which is designed to encourage communities all over the world to join the climate conversation, and take action that has a positive impact on the planet.

As explained by TikTok:

“COP27 brings together world leaders, civil society, companies and people on the frontline of climate change all gather to commit and inspire urgent climate action. As one of the most crucial climate events in the world, we are partnering with TikTok creators to take their inspiring climate content to the next level and ensure these important conversations are front and center.”

As you can see in the above clip, a range of TikTok creators will be sharing climate tips over the next two weeks, as part of a broader, collaborative push to increase awareness and engagement.

In addition to this, TikTok’s also hosting a live-stream from COP27 on November 10th, while TikTok creators @SarahaBulkhair and @CamelNews21 will share interactive experiences from the event.

Given the app’s popularity among younger audiences TikTok is in a perfect position to raise awareness of climate-related issues, and amplify key environmental messages to prompt further action. Studies have also found that younger adults are more likely to engage with climate change content on social platforms, which further underlines the importance of TikTok highlighting these messages for further dissemination among the general public.

It’s a crucial time for action, and hopefully, this year’s COP summit will establish new global solutions to combat the worsening impacts of human activity.

TikTok’s COP27 live-stream will be held at 5pm ET/7am PDT/10am EDT on November 10th via @tiktokforgood.