TikTok Highlights Female Creators and Brands for International Women’s Day

TikTok has announced a new slate of programming to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, which will highlight a range of female creators who are ‘making a positive impact on the global TikTok community’.

As explained by music superstar Shania Twain (who looks a little bewildered by the whole thing), one element of TikTok’s Women’s History Month activation will see users contributing song covers to celebrate their favorite female artists.

TikTok will also highlight all-female music playlists, in celebration of inspirational women musicians that have led the way in the industry.

TikTok’s also looking to showcase a range of female creators under the #WomenWhoWill tag.

As per TikTok:

“This year's International Women's Day theme is #EmbraceEquity, calling for everyone to actively support and embrace equity by challenging gender stereotypes and discrimination. Our in-app programming will feature more than 20 diverse women-identifying creators and women-owned businesses who have made a significant impact both on and off the platform.”

Throughout the month, TikTok will also broadcast a range of #WomenofTikTok in-app programming, showcasing creators, women-owned businesses and non-profit organizations that are making a significant impact, while it’s also hosting a ‘Girls Room’ live stream, featuring inspiring voices from fashion, fitness, and more.

Finally, TikTok is also running a series of in-real-life ‘Women Who Will’ community events in various cities across the US.

TikTok continues to develop new ways to both celebrate its user communities, and build connection with its audience – which could end up being critically important as it looks to avoid a ban in the US, and maintain its place in the broader creator eco-sphere. Maybe, through IRL activations, that will help to further ingratiate the app with more user groups, which could make it a more critical connective tool – and thus, harder to get rid of.

Maybe, but either way, it’s good to see TikTok looking to showcase female voices, and celebrate the contributions of women, in line with International Women’s Day.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Women’s History Month events by following the #WomenWhoWill and #WomenofTikTok hashtags in the app.