Facebook Launches New Creator Studio Mobile App

Facebook this week launched a new, mobile version of its Creator Studio tool, with a separate Creator Studio app to help better manage your Facebook Pages on the go.

NEW! Facebook launches Creator Studio App on iOS + Android https://t.co/mMADtJVUq4



- FB gave me pre-release access to the app

- Creators will find it useful, but it needs full post creation / publishing capabilities...

Facebook suggest this is likely coming soon



???? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/RR4tidLyoV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 20, 2020

As you can see from the video above, via the new app, you'll be able to manage and edit Page posts, view performance analytics and respond to messages - with the added capacity to manage multiple Facebook Pages through the app.

As explained by Facebook:

"The app is an evolution of and mobile complement to Creator Studio, the desktop hub dedicated to helping creators and publishers manage their content, track performance, and connect meaningfully with their audiences on Facebook. The new experience offers the same actionable insights and meaningful engagement metrics, all from the ease of a mobile device."

The app is essentially a replacement for Facebook's previous 'Creator' app, which the company shut down last March. That app was initially launched under the title of 'Mentions' back in 2014.

This new variation caters to essentially the same use case, with an updated interface and improved posting capacity.

But some limitations remain.

As noted by social media expert Matt Navarra, users are not able to upload content to the app and create new posts via the tool. You need to create posts in either the Facebook app or via desktop, then schedule them or save them as drafts (you'll note in the video above that the demonstration only shows the user changing the details on pre-scheduled posts).

That's a fairly significant limitation - but then again, the app is designed to be a mobile complement to your Facebook Page management process, not a singular management interface on its own. Facebook may look to add posting functionality in future.

Either way, there are some cool features and tools in the new app, which will no doubt provide value to many Facebook Page managers.

You can download Creator Studio app on both iOS and Android now.