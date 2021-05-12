x
Facebook Shares New Insights into How Users Celebrated Ramadan on its Platforms [Infographic]

Published May 12, 2021
With Ramadan coming to a close, Facebook has shared some new insights into how users engaged around the event across its apps, including notes on hashtag and sticker use, Reels trends, Instagram updates, and more.

As per Facebook:

"Since the beginning of Ramadan on April 12th Facebook has seen a massive spike in goodwill gestures and inspiring moments of kindness as over 50 million people globally wished each other "Happy Ramadan" and another 5 million more global users used the hashtag #MonthofGood to explore, inspire and express acts of good across Facebook's apps."

The numbers show the sheer scope of celebrations involved with the event, which makes it a key holiday of note, in various ways.

Check out Facebook's full Ramadan trends listing in the infographic below.

Facebook Ramadan trends

