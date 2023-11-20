Facebook’s Removing its ‘Hobbies’ Section from User Profiles

This is probably not going to have a big impact, but worth noting either way.

As of December 13th, Facebook is removing its “Hobbies” listings on user profiles, as it looks to streamline its profile display options.

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by app researcher Ahmed Ghanem, Facebook is notifying users that Hobbies will soon be gone from the app.

“Hang on”, I hear you say, “You can add hobbies to your Facebook profile?”

Yes, you can, and Facebook can then use this info to help you connect with other Pages and people related to or interested in the same hobbies.

As per Meta:

“You can add hobbies to your Facebook profile to express yourself and find friends who share similar interests. The hobbies you select are always public, and you can add as many as you’d like.”

The process provides you with a preset list of hobbies to choose from, while you can search for others that are not displayed.

Yes, “Eating”, my favorite hobby. Along with “Breathing”.

Facebook added the option back in 2019, but I’m guessing that most people have never used it, and probably didn’t know that it existed.

But it does, though not for much longer, with Facebook retiring its hobbies listings.

If you have uploaded a list of hobbies, and you want to download any associated data (in case you forget what you’re interested in), you should probably get to it, as it’ll only be around for a couple more weeks.

We’ve asked Meta for more info on the removal and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.