 Skip to main content
site logo

Google Updates Digital Backgrounds for Google Meet, Making Them Less Susceptible to Movement

Published Aug. 25, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here’s a small, but potentially valuable update, particularly for those still working from home.

Google has outlined a new update to its ‘virtual green screen’ tools in Google Meet, which will enhance its background morphing tools, so you get less of those weird glitches and ‘rips’ in the digital fabric as you move around on-screen.

Google Meet virtual background

As displayed in these examples, the top image is the current system, which those ghostly trails that halo around your body, while the bottom shows the updated display, with the virtual background now more complete, and less susceptible to movement interference.

What’s more, the new process now also runs directly in the browser, as opposed to running on CPU inference.

As explained by Google:

With the latest update to Google Meet, we are now harnessing the power of GPUs to significantly improve the fidelity and performance of these background effects. These advances are powered by two major components: 1) a novel real-time video segmentation model and 2) a new, highly efficient approach for in-browser ML acceleration using WebGL. We leverage this capability to develop fast ML inference via fragment shaders. This combination results in substantial gains in accuracy and latency, leading to crisper foreground boundaries.”

For those trying to work out what all that means, the last line is the only one you really need – the new background effects are designed to utilize variable computing resources to improve performance, with the process either utilizing on-device processing, where possible, or referring to cloud-based computing for systems that are less capable of running real-time video effects.

“Meet automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience. This helps to save battery and up to 30% of CPU on your device while optimizing effect quality.”

The end result is that your virtual backgrounds on Google Meet will now perform better on all devices. You still might get a few glitches here and there, but it should be more stable – so if you’re trying to convince your co-workers that you’re actually someplace else, or you’re trying to hide the shame that your messy house could bring, now, you’ll be better equipped to do so.

You can read more about how Google has improved its virtual background effects here.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Lead…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
August 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell