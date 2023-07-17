How Long Did it Take Apps to Reach 100 Million Users? [Infographic]

 Skip to main content
Published July 17, 2023
Yes, it had a leg-up by integrating with Instagram, and yes, the situation today is a lot different to what it was in the past, in regards to connectivity, accessibility, etc.

But even with those provisos in mind, Meta’s new Threads app recently became the fastest-growing app of all time, by reaching 100 million members in just 5 days.

That growth surpassed ChatGPT, which reached that same milestone in 2 months, with TikTok being the next fastest app to 100 million, getting there in nine months.

It’s a significant number no matter how you look at it. And while more recent reports have suggested that Threads engagement has tailed off after its initial hype, the fact that 100 million people have joined the app is a positive sign for its future potential.

To provide some additional perspective on this, the team from Visual Capitalist have put together this listing of how long it took some of the world’s biggest apps to reach the 100 million user milestone.

Threads has a long way to go to establish its place, but it’s certainly off to a strong start in this sense.  

How long it took for apps to reach 100 million users infographic

