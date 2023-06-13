 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram Adds New Option to Include Music Tracks in Notes

Published June 13, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This seems like another effort by Meta to keep up with TikTok, though I’m not sure how much practical value it’ll actually add.

Today, Meta has rolled out a new option to add music tracks to your Instagram Notes, providing another way to engage via the 6-month old Stories-like DM option.

Instagram Notes Music

As you can see in this example, now, you’ll be able to include a song in your Note, which will then be highlighted to users in the Notes shelf at the top of their inbox. So they can then tap through and listen to it.

Though why they would want to, I’m not entirely sure. Maybe if you were sharing a new track with your friends, or looking to highlight a band you know, or your own music. I don’t know, I don’t see a lot of enhancement value in trying to get people to listen to your favorite track of the moment, MySpace-style, but maybe there’s a use case and value that I’m not seeing, which will make it a good addition.

But as noted, it does feel like another effort to chase the TikTok dragon. TikTok has become a key distribution channel for the latest music trends, and has become a big focus for record labels and publishers as a result. TikTok’s culture-shifting power is what plays the most significant role within this, and it feels like IG is just trying to latch onto the same. Like ‘we do music too, see’. That type of thing.

Then again, Notes, in general, doesn’t seem like a major engagement winner in the app, though Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has repeatedly noted (see what I did there) that it’s doing well in his weekly Q and A Stories.

And now you can make people listen to your favorite track of the moment via the option.

Which is cool? I don’t know.

Mood - [I Go to Sleep - The Pretenders]

Filed Under: Instagram

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
NetLine Launches INTENTIVE, the Only Buyer-Level Intent Platform
From NetLine
June 05, 2023
Beyond Likes: Measuring the ROI of Influencer Marketing
From Connect Management
May 31, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Instagram
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell