Instagram Adds Options to Simplify Live-Streaming via Third-Party Tools

Instagram has announced some new updates for live-streaming, which will make it easier to go live using third-party tools via desktop PCs.

As per Instagram:

“Now, if you’re a professional account, you can go live on Instagram using streaming software like OBS or Streamlabs through a stream key. We hope this helps broadcasters take their content to the next level and connect with their audiences.”

That could see a lot more creators streaming in the app, with the simplified connection process making it easier to stream high-quality broadcasts in the app.

Creators will now be able to obtain a stream key via the “Create” menu in the desktop version of the app.

As you can see, from the composer, you’ll also be able to view a preview of exactly how your video will look once you launch your live stream.

“Once you’ve set up your stream to look how you want, start it on your streaming software. Within the Live Producer viewer on instagram.com, you’ll see a preview of what your stream will look like on Instagram Live.”

You can then select “Go Live” and broadcast in the app.

It’s a good update, which as noted, could encourage more creators to stream in the app. And with live streams driving strong engagement, that may well be worth considering in your 2024 planning, with this new connection process providing more considerations for all creators.