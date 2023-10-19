Instagram Adds Polls in Comment Streams on Feed Posts and Reels

Instagram’s adding another engagement option, with polls in comments now in testing with selected users.

As you can see in this example, the new option will enable users to add interactive polls within the comment streams on both feed posts and Reels clips (you can already run polls in Stories and DMs).

Instagram’s been testing the option over the past six months, with various early iterations spotted in testing by some users.

Polls have proven to be a popular option in other forms and apps, with the simple, lightweight interaction making it much easier for viewers to contribute their thoughts, and engage with a user’s content.

They can also be a good way for brands and creators to gather feedback, and boost their profile engagement rates, with the simplified response making it much easier to rack up a lot of interactions, and positive signals for the algorithm.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri says that the new option is available to some users as “a small test”, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that it’ll be rolling out to all users soon (both via their respective Instagram Channel).

It could be worth experimenting with, and it’ll be interesting to see how people look to use the new polls in-stream.