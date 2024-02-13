Instagram’s Testing Carousel Posts Within the Reels Stream

Given the fact that both Instagram and TikTok essentially replicate each other as a matter of course, the former's latest development will probably come as no surprise.

Currently testing with some users, Instagram is working on carousels within Reels, which will enable users to post multiple videos and/or still images in a single Reels post.

As you can see in this example, posted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, Instagram users will soon have new Reels posting options, with multiple frames within a single Reel.

Which is exactly like TikTok providing more ways to share still images, in particular, within the main feed.

Carousel posts could be a handy addition, giving you new options to showcase your products and business through expanded storytelling and display within the Reels stream. And given that Reels is Meta’s fastest-growing content format, it makes sense to test out the various presentation options available, in order to maximize your reach.

No word from Instagram as to when this will be fully rolled out, but the UI looks pretty polished, and some brands are already testing out the option in-stream.

We’ve asked IG for more info, and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.