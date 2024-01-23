Instagram Tests New Group Chat Conversation Starters in Notes

What’s that? You want more updates for Instagram Notes?

No problem. This week, Instagram has launched a new test of Notes prompts, which provide a new way for users to spark group chats by posing common conversation starters.

So you can ask questions, and other users will then be able to see everyone else’s responses in-stream.

Which could be an easier way to kick off group engagement in the app.

As explained by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri:

“The idea is that by giving people more ways to participate, they might be more comfortable expressing themselves and then connect with friends in notes.”

So it’s not a major update, but a small test, which could make Notes even more engaging.

Though based on the replies that I see every time I write about Notes, many IG users are still confused as to why Instagram keeps updating this feature, and why it even exists in the first place.

Here’s why: Notes is really popular with young users.

Instagram is desperate to keep a hold on younger audiences, especially as more of them drift off to TikTok and Snapchat instead. IG does not want to go the way of Facebook, and become the old person’s social platform, so it’s doubling down on anything that resonates with younger users.

According to Instagram teen users are around 10x more likely to create a Note in the app, and Notes have become a key conversation starter within this cohort.

So while you might not use them, or even understand what the heck they’re for, young users do. So expect to see more Notes updates, at least until the youth wearies of the option.