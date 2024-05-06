 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Key Posting Tips for LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook [Infographic]

Published May 6, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to refine your social media posting strategy?

This will help. The team from Giraffe Social Media recently put together this overview of some of the key best practices for posting on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

And while all of this type of guidance is relative, as it depends on your audience, their interests, the specific content you post, etc. While there are many variables at play, these tips and pointers could give you some additional guidance for your testing, and help you find the ideal approach for your updates.

(Worth also referencing this post on LinkedIn hashtags, and this note on IG tags)

You can check out Giraffe Social’s full overview here.

Perfect social post infographic

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Share your announcement

Editors' picks
Latest in Facebook
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell