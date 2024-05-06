Key Posting Tips for LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook [Infographic]

Looking for ways to refine your social media posting strategy?

This will help. The team from Giraffe Social Media recently put together this overview of some of the key best practices for posting on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

And while all of this type of guidance is relative, as it depends on your audience, their interests, the specific content you post, etc. While there are many variables at play, these tips and pointers could give you some additional guidance for your testing, and help you find the ideal approach for your updates.

(Worth also referencing this post on LinkedIn hashtags, and this note on IG tags)

You can check out Giraffe Social’s full overview here.