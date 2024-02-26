LinkedIn Launches Ad Campaign for Premium Subscription Offering

LinkedIn has launched a new promotional campaign for its LinkedIn Premium subscription product, which is the first time that LinkedIn has run a brand campaign for the offering.

The campaign aims to highlight the benefits of paying for LinkedIn in order to maximize your prospects in the app via its evolving Premium features.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Launching this week and running through the end of March, the campaign spotlights relatable and real life career experiences that we’ve all faced at one point in our professional journey. Whether job hunting or navigating new situations at work, LinkedIn Premium is the smarter way to advance your careers.”

The campaign includes three short videos which aim to highlight these relatable career experiences, while also “humanizing the value of LinkedIn Premium.”

It’s another means to showcase some potentially lesser-known benefits of LinkedIn Premium, and with 85% of professionals in the U.S. considering a change in career this year, it could well see more people signing up for these additional features.

Subscription social has seen a big boost in attention of late, after Elon Musk moved to make subscriptions a bigger part of X’s revenue intake, in order to reduce that platform's reliance on ad dollars, and thus, its brand safety obligations to ad partners. That then saw Meta and Snapchat follow-suit, with their own, similar add-on offerings for power users.

Each of these has provided a valuable supplemental income stream for each respective app, yet even so, they also remain a small element of the broader business.

For context:

Around 0.5% of X users are reportedly paying for X Premium

Snapchat+ has 7 million subscribers, which equates to 0.88% of its audience

YouTube Premium recently reached 100 million subscribers, or 5% of its user base

Overall, the numbers suggest that convincing people to pay for social apps that they’re used to using for free is a big challenge, with even the most popular options only reaching a fraction of each audience.

But LinkedIn Premium is a more unique offering, in that it provides direct value to job seekers, which could make it worth the relatively minor investment, even if just for the job seeking period. The capacity to increase your standing in job application processes in the app, along with new coaching and assistance tools, is a more direct value add than different colored icons and graphics, and as such, the new campaign could have a bigger impact on overall take-up and usage.

LinkedIn’s new ad campaign will run through the end of March across connected TV, paid social, paid digital, online video and creators.