LinkedIn Tests New AI-Based Learning Elements In-Stream

LinkedIn continues to add in more generative AI elements, this time within its education tools as part of an expansion of LinkedIn Learning.

First off, LinkedIn is experimenting with a new coaching element, which will use generative AI to guide your learning journey, based on specific queries related to your current career stage.

So if you wanted to learn how to, say, improve your delegation skills, the system would be able to give you tips and direct you to relevant courses to help.

The responses are based on LinkedIn’s learning library database, with the tool then able to provide advice, examples and/or feedback, personalized to your position.

LinkedIn’s also looking to add new LinkedIn Learning modules, which will make it easier for participants to undertake courses in their own time.

As per LinkedIn:

“Watch short, engaging videos in an immersive personalized feed, and learn the skills you care about from the instructors and experts you trust - without distraction. Along the way, we’ve built in quick knowledge checks to assess your progress and streaks to help stay motivated.”

So it’ll essentially gamify the learning process, while LinkedIn’s also building in knowledge tests along the way to ensure that participants are taking in the lessons and notes.

LinkedIn’s also looking to help users better prepare for their ideal next role, by providing LinkedIn Learning course recommendations based on job preferences.

“When you set a job alert, in addition to being notified about open jobs, we’ll recommend learning courses and Professional Certificate offerings to help you build the skills needed for that role. When you view a job, we recommend specific courses to help you build the required skills. If you have LinkedIn Learning access through your company or as part of a Premium subscription, you can follow the skills for the job, that way we can let you know when we launch new courses for those skills and recommend you content on LinkedIn that better aligns to your career goals.”

That’ll help members better align their processes with their desired career path.

LinkedIn’s also looking to expand its Professional Certificates, providing another qualification option for members, while it’s also added new testing tools for coding, so you can improve your skills with hands-on training.

LinkedIn has made learning a key focus, as part of its broader mission to become the key home for career education and advancement. And with a more integrated flow, that could help a lot more people showcase their skills and qualifications, in order to help them get the job that they really want.