LinkedIn Shares Insights Into B2B Marketing Trends [Infographic]

Published Jan. 17, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

What are the key trends of focus among B2B marketers, and how are they looking to tap into the latest opportunities and market shifts?

LinkedIn partnered with Ipsos to conduct a survey of over 2,000 B2B marketers from around the world, in order to get their insights into what they see as the most important industry trends, and related impacts across different categories.

The results show that AI is a logically a big focus, while maximizing shrinking ad budgets, and customer retention, are also significant considerations.

And of course, LinkedIn remains the leading platform for many B2B industries.

You can check out the full results in the below infographic.

LinkedIn Tech Industry infographic
