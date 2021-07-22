LinkedIn Shares New insights into the Rising Importance of Employer Branding [Infographic]

In the wake of the pandemic, regions are now seeing a significant shift in employee attitudes, with the global shutdowns sparking a re-assessment of people's priorities, and how they spend their time.

This has been most evident in the retail sector, where almost 650,000 workers quit their jobs in April, the largest shift in over 20 years. Some stores have been forced close due to lack of staff, while others, like McDonald's, are now re-assessing their incentive structures and pay rates, in order to appeal to more workers, and align with this wave.

There are several factors at play here, but one key element is employer branding, and internal satisfaction, which can play a key role in staff retention. Which is the focus of this new infographic from LinkedIn, which looks at the next big staffing shift, and how businesses can improve their positioning to maximize connection with their employees.

And with 41% of people are considering leaving their current employer this year, it's worth taking note.

You can read LinkedIn's full report here, or check out the infographic below.