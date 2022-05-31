LinkedIn Shares New Usage Insights for Pride Month [Infographic]

June is Pride Month, which means you can expect your social media feeds to get a lot more colorful, as people and brands look to show their support using the rainbow Pride flag in various ways.

The use of the Pride flag has become so prominent, in fact, that some are now skeptical of corporate adoption of such, which is important to note in your own Pride celebrations.

As noted by LinkedIn:

“The question isn’t should your brand talk about Pride Month. Instead, it’s how your brand should show up in a sensitive, informed and helpful way.”

Ensuring that you approach Pride Month in an authentic, empathetic and creative way is key to contributing to the event, as opposed to using it for additional traction, and it’s important that brands use the celebration to fuel their internal Pride initiatives, as opposed to tokenizing the discussion.

And definitely, the Pride discussion is rising.

Indeed, LinkedIn’s data shows that there’s been a strong increase in global company updates using Pride keywords over time, as displayed in the below graphic. The overview also shows the top industries and regions engaging with Pride-related content, as well as the most effective keywords for facilitating broader discussion.

If you’re looking to make a statement this Pride Month, and show your support, it’s worth taking note of these pointers and stats in your messaging.

You can read more Pride Month insights from LinkedIn here.