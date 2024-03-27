LinkedIn Tests Dedicated Video Feed

My capacity for social platform predictions remains undefeated, with another of my 2024 predictions now seemingly coming to life.

Back in October, I wrote this about LinkedIn:

“There are more and more virtual events being hosted in the app, and more video is being uploaded, but both are generally hard to discover, unless you’re following the right people and profiles in the app. I expect LinkedIn to improve on this, with dedicated event and video feeds, potentially swipeable from the main timeline.”

And behold:

Yes, LinkedIn is testing out a new, dedicated video feed in the app, which displays content in a TikTok-style, full-screen format, leaning into the broader vertical video trend.

The new test was discovered by Austin Null who posted these example screens. Social media expert Lindsey Gamble then re-shared the discovery, which prompted a response from LinkedIn, confirming that this is currently a small beta test.

LinkedIn has also provided this statement on the test to SMT:

"Videos are rapidly becoming one of our members' favorite formats to learn from other professionals and experts, so we are testing new ways to help members more easily discover timely, relevant videos to watch on LinkedIn."

As described by Gamble:

“Tapping on the video tab directs users to a vertical, full-screen feed of short-form videos that they can scroll through. Similar to other short-form video experiences, users can comment like, comment on, and share a video, as well as view the full post caption via ‘See More’.”

So it is, seemingly, focused on short-form video, which could become a new content push in the app.

The question then is, will there be enough entertaining business-related content to fill a short-form video feed every day?

I mean, the push will likely be to get more LinkedIn influencers to create videos of their regular text updates, in order to drive more engagement. Which could be good, in adding more context and value to these updates, but then again, I don’t know that all of those business inspiration posts are going to do as well as video clips.

Inevitably, of course, there’s going to be a lot of “hustle culture” content, featuring clips of business folk in front of sports cars and expensive houses, as they seek to highlight their “success”. But there could also be a lot of value in video clips in the app, while as noted in my prediction, LinkedIn could also look to highlight all video content from across the platform, of which more is being uploaded every day.

And really, given that the younger generation is now so attuned to communicating via video, it’s pretty much an inevitability.

As the next generation gets older, and takes on the corporate world, the way that we communicate is going to evolve in line with what they respond best to, and in that sense, aligning with the video trend is going to happen, whether LinkedIn facilitates such or not.

Video drives more engagement, keeps users around for longer, and provides more opportunity for expanded connection. So it all makes sense, and now, it’s just a matter of time before we all have the new LinkedIn video tab.

Which will also open up new advertising opportunities, and considerations for LinkedIn content.

Expect to see more about this soon, as LinkedIn continues to test the new video feed.