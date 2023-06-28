LinkedIn’s Experimenting with Monetization Opportunities for Creators

Over the past year, LinkedIn has been working to better serve creators in the app, and assist them in building their presence as on-platform influencers and experts, through upgrades to its ‘Creator Mode’ tools and features.

And soon, it may be looking to provide direct monetization opportunities for Creator Mode users as well, via a new collaborative posting option that would enable brands and influencers to share insights on ad campaigns.

As reported by social media expert Matt Navarra, LinkedIn’s currently experimenting with a new shared analytics approach, which would enable Creator Mode users to share analytics data with businesses via collaborative campaigns.

That would see LinkedIn moving into line with the creator monetization approaches of other apps, providing a new pathway to targeted promotion for brands, and a new way for LinkedIn influencers to actually generate direct revenue from their presence.

Which is a logical progression for the app. LinkedIn’s Creator Mode, which is available to all LinkedIn users with over 150 connections and a history of sharing original content, was a first step towards facilitating more direct brand-building and presence in the app, which can help to boost your professional profile, and better position you as a thought leader in your niche.

But as you build a following, it also makes sense that brands will want to partner with you for campaigns, and LinkedIn can use that as a means to make its platform more sticky, and keep its top users posting more often, by incentivizing them with monetization opportunities.

Building an ad revenue share program, then, was always the likely next step, and this new shared analytics element could play a key role in building LinkedIn as another monetization channel for creators.

And as noted, that will lead to all new opportunities for brands.

There’s not a lot to go on as yet, but it does seem like the logical next step for LinkedIn’s creator push, and a next-level opportunity for the app.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.