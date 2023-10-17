Meta Adds More Personal Data Control Elements to its ‘Accounts Center’ Tool

Building on its efforts to simplify its account management tools, Meta has today announced an update to its Accounts Center management platform, which will bring more of your Facebook and IG data options into this centralized control element.

Back in January, Meta rolled out an updated Accounts Center, which now integrates all of your data control options for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger into a single interface.

Now, it’s also adding in personal data downloads, so that you can access all the info that Meta has on you in one place.

As per Meta:

“Download Your Information and Access Your Information are now centralized in Accounts Center, and you can now download information from both your Facebook and Instagram accounts at the same time. For example, you might want to download photos that you’ve uploaded to both platforms – now you can, with a single action. Or you can still choose to download your information for Facebook and Instagram separately.”

That’ll make it much easier for people to understand how they can access these options, which many are likely unaware of, as they’ve been long hidden within sub-sections of your app settings.

Meta’s also expanding its “Activity Off-Meta Technologies” (formerly known as off-Facebook activity) and “Transfer Your Information” elements. Up till now, these options have only been available for Facebook, but now, you can access the same for your Instagram activity as well.

As you can see in this example, now, you’ll be able to more easily access the information that Meta has gathered on you from other sites and apps, which will help you manage how your information is being used in each app.

“Transfer Your information” meanwhile will enable you to transfer all of your Instagram photos and videos to other services, “making it much easier to share and save memories”.

Not sure how many IG users would consider their uploads precious memories, but now, you have a new, centralized control option to access and keep your photos off-platform, if you so choose.

As noted, Meta’s been working to make its centralized Accounts Center a more all-encompassing tool, providing an easier way to manage your Meta app settings and data, while also keeping its apps more inter-connected. Which could also help Meta in the case of it potentially being ordered to split up its empire, as has been proposed in various antitrust proceedings. But really, the main benefit is for users, in providing a single home for controlling your cross-platform settings.

The new updates to Meta’s Account Center are being rolled out from today. You can access your Accounts Center in the “Settings” menu on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.