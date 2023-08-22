Meta Announces Initial Launch of Threads Web App

Could this be the update that sees Threads reignite its huge early interest?

Today, Meta has announced that a Threads web app is being rolled out to users from this week, which will provide a means to view, post, and engage with Threads posts from your desktop PC.

As you can see in this example, if Threads for web is available to you, you’ll now see new log-in info on the main screen here.

Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to access the main Threads feed, and post to the app.

The current version of the app, which has been in testing over the past few weeks, is fairly limited in functionality right now, with no search or post scheduling features available in the initial build. But those are coming, as Meta looks to capitalize on the opportunity created by Elon Musk’s various changes at Twitter/X, which saw Threads gain 100 million members in record time when it launched early last month.

Which is why social media analysts are still keeping a close eye on Threads, even though its usage has declined significantly of late. The initial interest in the app shows that there is significant desire for a viable Twitter alternative, which suggests that opportunity remains for Threads, if Meta can get it right.

The addition of a web app is big in this regard, because among the key early adopters of the app have been journalists, a profession that’s regularly criticized by Elon via his X posts. That’s alienated a key content-producing segment, and if more journalists start to post more exclusive content on Threads instead, that could indeed spark a bigger user migration away from X, and see Threads become a significant competitor for the app.

The lack of a desktop posting process has been an impediment in this regard, as journalists haven’t been able, thus far, to keep an active Threads window open to monitor activity, or post to the app as they manage their other platforms. Businesses too have been limited in this respect, which is why this could be a key development, and could re-ignite interest in the app.

Or we’ll find out that the simplified Threads account creation flow, linked to people’s Instagram accounts, was the real secret sauce to its rapid rise. Maybe, people just created a profile because they could, but they’re not going to be coming back to the app.

It’s still too early to tell what that initial interest actually meant, but as more functionality and options are added, we’ll discover whether Threads is a legitimate option, or if was just a random blip, that’ll eventually be shut down like Meta’s previous Threads app.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Threads web app on, of course, Threads, with an early image mock-up of himself working on the first version of Facebook.

The fact that Zuckerberg remains invested in the project is also, seemingly, a good indicator of Meta’s belief in the app, based on initial response, but then again, that too could also be fueled by Zuckerberg’s budding rivalry with Musk, and his desire to make Threads a thing.

Basically, we have no idea if Threads will actually work, or if it’ll fall flat. But the way we’ll find out is with enhanced functional options, that could help to facilitate more usage, and bring more people to the app.

Or not.

The Threads web app is being rolled out from this week. When you get access, you’ll be able to log in here.