Meta Launches WhatsApp for Wear OS, Keeping You Connected to Your Chats

Published July 19, 2023
This could be handy. Today, Meta has announced the full release of WhatsApp for Wear OS, which will enable people using a Google-powered smartwatch to start new chats, reply to messages, and answer calls via WhatsApp, all on device.

WhatsApp Watch OS

As you can see in these examples, you’ll now be able to access pretty much full WhatsApp functionality from your wrist. So when you’re out for a run, or on a walk with your dog, you’ll be able to stay in touch, even if you want to leave your phone behind.

Google initially announced the addition of WhatsApp for Wear OS back in May at its Google I/O event, and it’s been in beta testing ever since, but now, it’s moving to the next stage, which will provide you with another way to stay connected to your WhatsApp chats while on the go.

Though it’s only for Google-powered smartwatches at this stage. Apple doesn’t currently have a standalone WhatsApp app for Apple Watch users, though you can still get notifications of incoming messages via iPhone connection. But if you want to reply to messages on your wrist, and have full app functionality, you’ll need a watch that uses Wear OS. So if you’re really into WhatsApp, you may need to switch up your watch.

Which is unfortunate, because Apple dominates the global smartwatch market, but Google still has a respectable presence via its watch operating system.

Could be another consideration for your connective process.

