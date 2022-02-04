Meta Publishes New Guide to Key Sustainability and Societal Considerations for Shoppers

Meta has published a new guide which looks at five key trends in consumer behavior relating to sustainability and social development, which could help to guide your marketing approach.

The 12-page ‘Industry Micro-Shifts’ guide covers the eCommerce, travel, retail, CPG and the US auto sector, highlighting some emerging consumer trends, particularly among younger buyers, which are increasingly influencing purchase decisions.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

As you can see in this example (below), each vertical gets its own, dedicated section in the guide, with an overview of rising trends and consumer considerations.

The pandemic has prompted more people to consider the broader environmental and social impacts of their purchases, which has lead to a rise in people taking an interest in local brands, and factoring in sustainability measures.

The same elements are highlighted for travel, with more people considering the environmental impacts of their journeys.

There are also notes on Facebook-specific trends, helping to guide strategic thinking around relevant marketing pushes.

It’s an interesting overview of these evolving considerations, which, as many other reports have also highlighted, are of key concern to younger consumers in particular.

Certainly, there are clear advantages to sharing insight into your brand’s approach to sustainability and environmental considerations, while as noted, the pandemic has also made more consumers more conscious of who they’re buying from, as they look to support local brands.

There are some valuable notes, which could help in your planning. You can download the full ‘Industry Micro-Shifts’ guide here.