Meta Publishes New Study on the Importance of Maximizing Inclusion in Gaming [Infographic]

Meta has published a new study which looks at how game developers should look to maximize inclusion within their projects, in order to cater to people of different genders and sexual orientation, which can both provide a more welcoming environment for all potential users, while also fostering more acceptance in society overall.

As explained by Meta:

“The ever-growing diversity of players worldwide presents a massive opportunity for game developers and games companies to more authentically represent society and the industry’s customer base. To make people feel included and comfortable - and position itself for long-term success - the gaming industry must meaningfully address representation and inclusion across several areas, including the games themselves, the industry composition and how games are marketed.”

Meta’s full 36-page study provides a range of key recommendations on how developers can maximize inclusion in their games, while Meta has also published the below infographic overview of the key findings.

And given the broader influence of gaming on web culture, it’s likely that many of these lessons and notes apply to more than just gaming alone.

Check out the overview below for more.