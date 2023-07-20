Meta Shares Tips on How to Maximize Threads Engagement, Previews ‘Following’ Feed

Trying to work out your Threads strategy?

Okay, maybe you’re not this week, given reports that Threads engagement has seen a significant drop-off from its initial launch highs. But the early hype and interest in the app does bode well for its potential future success, if Meta’s able to add in key additional features, like a follow feed of just the accounts that you’ve chosen to see, and a desktop app.

Both of those are coming, and once they arrive, it does seem like Threads will see more engagement. Because if nothing else, the fact that 116 million users have signed up to the app shows that there’s a clear interest in a viable Twitter alternative, which, as Musk and Co. continue to switch things up, isn’t going to subside anytime soon.

In fact, the Threads Following feed could be really close, as per this screenshot from Instagram chief Adam Mosseri’s latest Threads post:

Probably coming very soon - so maybe you do want to think over your Threads approach, and on that front, Meta has been sending out advice to talent management agencies which details how they should be advising their clients to approach the app.

Which could also relate to your strategy. Here’s a look at Meta’s top Threads advice, right now, based on insights gleaned by the Business Insider team:

‘ Make a splashy arrival by announcing you have joined the app’ Meta’s first tip relates to ‘epic entrances’ through the use of stand-out visuals and other elements, designed to make a statement with your initial Threads post. Meta also recommends that creators post open-ended questions to spark initial interest and engagement, and make more people aware of your Threads presence.

‘ Start a conversation’ Along the same line, Instagram is pushing users to spark discussion in the app, which will then get more people involved, and will subsequently boost your post reach. Interestingly, Meta’s advisory also includes an explainer on how to create a poll in the app, ‘by posting two images and using emojis as a way to vote’. There’s no native poll option in Threads as yet.

‘Challenges and contests’ Meta also suggests that creators consider challenges and contests to boost interaction, and gain more reach. Overall, these are pretty generic engagement tips, but if you’re looking to boost awareness, they can be good ways to get more people looking your way.

‘Threads puns’ Okay, maybe you want to do this, probably not. But Meta has also apparently told infuencers that Threads puns are doing well in the app, as well as posts that reference the app.

Safety tools Finally, Meta also advises that influencers and creators should utilize its various safety tools and features to manage their Threads experience.

Again, these are fairly generic notes of advice for a new app, and standing out in social feeds, but it could be worth considering how they relate to your approach, and whether they could help to shape your Threads strategy.

Because it does seem like you will need one. While Mastodon and other Twitter competitors have fallen short, none of those had the backing and experience of Meta, and none have gained anywhere near the level of traction that Threads has already, by piggybacking off of your IG graph.

And as more features come to the app, it’ll become a more viable alternative, and based on initial interest, Meta is certainly going to do all it can to capitalize on that initial success.