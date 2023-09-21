Meta Unveils Updated Facebook Logo Design and In-App Color Palette

Have you noticed a change to the Facebook app logo this week?

It’s fairly subtle, it’s not like there’s been a drastic shift, but the “F” icon is now a deeper shade of blue, and slightly bigger.

Yes, Facebook is undergoing a re-brand, which also means that Meta has provided a long-winded, lore-filled tale as to the how and why of these, really, pretty minute changes.

As per Meta:

“As we continue our evolution as an app and a brand, we’re excited to launch the first phase of a refreshed identity system for Facebook, with a focus on fostering effortless, self-initiated exploration and connection across every touchpoint.”

Yeah, I mean, there’s no change to the way anything works, a couple of parts just look a bit different. But, sure, effortless exploration. Let’s go with that.

Meta actually says that there were three key drivers behind its new design:

Elevate the most iconic elements of our brand to create a distinctive, refreshed Facebook

Unify how the Facebook brand comes to life across product-to-marketing experiences

Create an expansive set of colors — anchored in our core blue — that is comprehensive and vibrant, and also designed to be more accessible for people

The accessibility element is the only real point of value here, with the new Facebook logo now taking on a more solid, and comprehensible feel.

But the unnecessarily verbose descriptions are always pretty hilarious:

“Our intention was to create a refreshed design of the Facebook logo that was bolder, electric and everlasting. Each of the distinctive, new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity. We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to be more visually accessible in our app and provides stronger contrast for the “f” to stand apart.”

Yep. That.

In addition to the main logo update, Facebook also now has a new color palette:

While it’s also updated its reaction emojis, to “evoke more dimensionality and emotion”.

So, in essence, if parts of Facebook seem more blue, or look a little different, they probably are, with Meta rolling out these new updates over the coming months.

So it’s not just you, you’re eyes are not going funny, Facebook does look a little different. Which is also worth noting for your website displays and future logo usage.

You can read more of Facebook’s redesign notes here.