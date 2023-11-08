New Backend Code Suggests Threads May Be Coming to EU Users Soon

Okay, there’s nothing to get excited about yet, it doesn’t really mean anything, it could be nothing, etc.

But...

As you can see in this screenshot, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram *appears* to be preparing for the pending launch of Threads in Europe, which has thus far proven challenging amid evolving data privacy regulations in the region.

At launch, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri explained that Threads would not be available to European users “anytime soon”, largely due to the implementation of the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which establishes a range of new requirements for large tech platforms in regards to reporting, user data controls, privacy regulations, etc.

Meta has been working to establish the best way forward for its business in light of these updates, and it may have found a significant loophole, in offering ad-free, non data-tracking versions of both Facebook and IG to EU users for a monthly subscription instead.

Meta doesn’t really want people to pay the equivalent of $US10.60 per month to avoid ads in the region, and it won’t be expecting to see big takeup of the option. But by providing such, that’ll enable the company to continue tracking non-paying user data for ads, because technically they’ll now have a way to opt-out, and keep using its apps. If they pay a monthly charge instead.

Maybe that’s now provided a clearer pathway for Threads, which Mosseri said would take months of development before becoming available in Europe. Or maybe, this is just placeholder text, and Threads isn’t actually any closer to an EU launch.

It could be just a note, a false alarm. Nothing to see here.

Instagram hasn’t revealed much on this front, though Mosseri did note back in September that he hoped to be able to announce something on this front, sometime soon.

I guess now is some time, so…

Maybe it is coming, which would bring a surge of new users into the app, and could help it regain its growth momentum.

It does feel like there’s been a steady gathering of Threads momentum of late, as more people turn away from X, with X owner Elon Musk continuing to spark controversy with his updates and opinions.

Maybe now, then, is the best time for Threads to make its EU push.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.