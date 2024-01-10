OpenAI Launches GPT Store To Provide More Specialized Assistants

OpenAI’s much anticipated GPT Store is now live, providing ChatGPT users with access to a range of custom apps and tools, all built on OpenAI’s AI models.

As you can see in this example, OpenAI’s GPT Store will enable users to choose from specialized ChatGPT tools, that will provide more specific guidance and outputs based on variable use-case.

As explained by OpenAI:

“It’s been two months since we announced GPTs, and users have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT. Many builders have shared their GPTs for others to use. Today, we're starting to roll out the GPT Store to ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users so you can find useful and popular GPTs.”

OpenAI says that the GPT Store features “a diverse range of GPTs developed by our partners and the community”.

“Browse popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard, with categories like DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle.”

As OpenAI notes, it originally announced its GPT Store at its developer conference back in November, where it also noted that GPT creators would soon be able to monetize their custom apps and tools.

Which is also coming:

“In Q1 we will launch a GPT builder revenue program. As a first step, US builders will be paid based on user engagement with their GPTs. We'll provide details on the criteria for payments as we get closer.”

It’s an interesting development, which could provide you with more useful, tailored versions of ChatGPT to help with specific tasks.

As you can see in the above example, some of the custom GPTs include a Canva tool, which will provide assistance with your Canva creations, or a website designer chatbot.

Having a more refined, constrained version of ChatGPT on hand could make it easier to get the answers you need faster, as it will be automatically aligned to what you specifically need, as opposed to broader interpretation of your prompts.

Worth exploring either way. As OpenAI notes, the GPT Store is first being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users.

You can check out the GPT Store options here.