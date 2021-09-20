Pinterest Announces Creator Showcase for Latiné Heritage Month

Pinterest has announced a series of events and shopping promotions for Latin and Hispanic Heritage Month, including a new shopping showcase and a collaborative Idea Pins program with selected Pin creators.

Though Pinterest is making one key difference in its approach to the event from other platforms – it’s referring to the celebration as ‘Latiné Heritage Month’.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Guided by Pinterest’s internal employee resource group, Pinterest is embracing Latiné as a term that is not only inclusive and gender neutral, but also easier to pronounce in Spanish than the more commonly used term, Latinx.”

Some people don’t like the term ‘Latinx’ in particular, and as Pinterest notes, Latiné is more inclusive, so it’s chosen to go with this key term in its events schedule.

The main element of Pinterest’s Latiné Heritage Month program will be a new Shopping Spotlight collection, featuring over 20 brands that identify as Latiné.

“Shoppers can enhance their style with jewelry from Navarro Official and Vibes Jewelry, upgrade their wardrobe with Latina Palace, or accessorize with Volta Atelier and Min & Mon. Pinners can also keep their hair looking its best with products from LatinUS Beauty.”

In addition to this, Pinterest is also working with 11 Creators from the US and Latin America to showcase a range of themed Idea Pins and content.

“Creator Idea Pin content includes Latiné-inspired recipes, style trends, book and movie recommendations. And Loli Alliati and Mama Latina Tips will host live cooking classes to share classic Latiné flavors that can be recreated at home.”

Pinterest will also host internal sessions for employees to help increase knowledge of the Latiné community, while it will also look to promote donation to Latiné-related causes through these events.

Maximizing diversity and inclusion has been a key focus for Pinterest, especially over the last year, after revelations about internal culture issues, which in some instances pointed to outright racism, were brought to light by former employees.

Pinterest, externally, has long sought to provide more inclusive solutions and tools, so the reports caused a significant shift, and as a result, Pinterest has made a more focused effort to improve internal education, while also looking to be more inclusive in all of its initiatives.

These new showcase events are the latest on this front, with Pinterest working to ensure each celebration is about more than just a token effort.