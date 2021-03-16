x
site logo

Pinterest Expands Skin Tone Search Qualifiers to More Regions, Adds Skin Tone to AR 'Try On' Tools

Author

By

Published

March 16, 2021

After first launching its skin tone search qualifier to enable users to hone in on more personally relevant search results back in 2019, Pinterest has seen significant interest in, and usage of the tool.

Pinterest expanded its skin tone filters to more products last year, and now, the platform is making its skin tone search options available in more regions, catering to even more users.

Pinterest skin tone search

As explained by Pinterest:

"Today, we’re announcing the expansion of our skin tone range feature to thirteen additional countries including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Skin tone ranges is a Pinterest-exclusive feature that allows Pinners to refine their beauty-related searches based on a set of skin tone ranges. Applying this filter updates your search results to show content that is similar to the skin tone range you’ve selected."

As you can see in the image above, by selecting the skin tone relevant to you, that then enables Pinterest to highlight more specific search results, connecting people with increasingly helpful search recommendations. 

Pinterest says that this has provided significant benefit for users:

"Over the past year, we've seen a 5x increase in Pinners using the skin tone range feature to discover beauty ideas on Pinterest." 

Indeed, Pinterest says that, once the skin tone qualifier is enabled, that's lead to increased search activity in various categories, including “alternative makeup” (up 5x), “cool hair color ideas” (up 4x), “eyeliner styles” (up 3.5x) and “cool hair color ideas” (up 4x).

By narrowing down the search pool to content more related to your personal appearance, that helps a broader range of users find Pin matches more relevant to them, which is a big step in terms of inclusivity and personalization.

In addition to this, Pinterest is now also integrating its skin tone qualifiers with its new, AR 'Try On' tools.

That will further build on Pinterest's capacity to highlight personally relevant search matches for each user, through specific product Pins related to your needs.

The new expansion is being rolled out in several regions from this week.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
    Press Release from Instars
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Survey Finds a Third of People Don't Trust Social Media Companies with Their Data [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 16, 2021
  • YouTube Adds Connected TV Data to YouTube Analytics, New Insight on Returning Viewers
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 16, 2021
  • TikTok Expands Brand Safety Tools to More Regions as it Continues to Build its Ad Business
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 16, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.