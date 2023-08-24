Reddit Adds New Ad Measurement Options to Validate Performance

As we head into the holiday push, Reddit is adding some new ad measurement options to help brands maximize their on-platform promotions, with Brand and Conversion lift metrics.

Brand lift measures the impact of Reddit Ads on brand perception, via randomized surveys of Reddit users which aim to measure ad exposure and response.

As explained by Reddit:

“Led by Reddit’s in-house Marketing Science team, the study analyzes campaign specifics, like the ad format, creative, audience targeting, placement of the ad, engagement prompts, and audience calls to action, while also analyzing specific campaign objectives such as awareness, favorability, recall and consideration, to understand positive shifts in overall brand perception as a result of seeing the campaign on Reddit.”

Brand lift measurement is available on several other platforms, so most marketers will be familiar with the process, but essentially, it seeks to validate ad performance through audience feedback, which can be great for both understanding and refining your outreach approach.

Conversion lift, meanwhile, uses Reddit Pixel data to analyze actions taken as a result of ad exposure.

“The study, also led by Reddit’s in-house Marketing Science team, aims to empower Reddit advertisers to validate their investment, optimize their performance and inform their attribution models, ultimately driving maximum impact and return on ad spend.”

Conversion lift measurement can also take into account direct data integration from brand partners to validate performance, providing more insight into how, exactly, your ad campaigns are driving sales activity.

Both of these new measurement options can also be integrated into third-party measurement solutions (e.g. DoubleVerify), providing even more validation in your metrics.

The new options will facilitate increased capacity to measure overall Reddit ads response, and understand how your promotions are driving real action. And with many businesses still in the experimental phase with Reddit promotions, they could be good options to further qualify your ad spend decisions.

And with more people now turning to Reddit to research products, or adding “Reddit” to the end of their Google searches to get real user insight, Reddit ads may well be a valuable consideration.

At the least, it’s worth knowing what people are saying about your brand or niche in the app, and from there, you might see new opportunity. These measurement tools will provide additional assurance on any subsequent campaigns.