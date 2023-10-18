Snapchat Launches New Tools To Facilitate Creator Collaborations with Brands

Snapchat has announced some new creator collaboration ad tools in the lead-up to the holiday shopping push, providing more ways to maximize brand exposure in the app.

First off, Snap’s rolling out its own “Paid Partnership Tags” for sponsored posts, which will provide additional transparency in the app.

As explained by Snap:

“All public creators can now easily tag their branded content as a paid promotion with our Paid Partnership tag, a self-serve, in-app feature. In the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out the ability for verified content creators to search for and tag an Official Business when posting their own Spotlight, Snap Map, and Public Story Snaps, right within our app. Brands can then approve the partnership right within Ads Manager, allowing them to see analytics and use the media as an ad.”

That’ll better facilitate brand collaborations in the app, while also providing more opportunities for Snap creators to make money from their content.

And with Snap’s focus on more intimate connection, Snap creators can indeed be highly influential, which could make this a valuable driver of brand sentiment and audience response, through niche partnerships and collaborations.

Which brands can facilitate through Snap’s Creator Marketplace, which is also getting an expansion, of sorts.

With Snapchat’s new Creator Discovery API, third-party platforms will now also be able to help businesses tap into Snapchat’s growing roster of creative talent for their campaigns.

The API will provide stats on follower counts and audience demographics, while individual creators will also be able to share additional metrics on content engagement, in order to help marketers choose the right Snap influencers for their promotions.

Various third-party tools, including Captiv8, Sprout Social, and Whalar are developing integrations based on this new element.

Finally, Snap’s also launching a new ad placement option, with midrolls for creator Stories.

These are some good updates, which could provide you with valuable brand placement opportunities within top creator content in the app. And given that Snap can be a harder nut to crack for some brands, this may be the avenue that you need to try out Snap ads, and see if collaborations can help to boost your business.