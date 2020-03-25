Snapchat Surveys Users on Their COVID-19 Concerns [Infographic]

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everybody, but the general consensus appears to be that younger people are less concerned, and thus, they're often being tagged as the ones who are disobeying official instructions to stay inside, and are thereby contributing to greater spread of the virus.

The recent coverage of college students going ahead with their Spring Break plans didn't help in this respect, with many young attendees seemingly unafraid of the potential impacts. But while the stats on people impacted by COVID-19 do indicate that older people are at much higher risk, it's also important note that more recent reports have shown that as many as 50% of those who contract the virus show no symptoms of it. That means that many of the young people who aren't actually getting sick, are still contributing to the pandemic. And even if you're seemingly immune to the impacts, your actions can still play a role in exacerbating the problem.

So how are young people actually responding to the crisis, and how do they feel about the evolving situation? To provide some insight, Snapchat recently conducted a survey of its users, along with a study of on-platform behaviors over the past week, in order to get actual data on what's happening among younger audiences.

With an average user age of 13-24, the data is likely indicative, and it shows that younger people are indeed concerned, and are heeding the health warnings - though maybe not as much as they could be (based on visit data).

You can check out Snapchat's full report here, or take a look at the key findings below.