Survey Finds Most Women Receive Inappropriate Advances on LinkedIn [Infographic]

This is not good – and men, you need to take notice.

According to a new poll of over 1,000 female LinkedIn users, more than 90% of women have received romantic advances, or similarly inappropriate messages in the app.

90%. What is up with that?

The survey, conducted by Passport-Photo.online, also found that more than 74% of women have felt less inclined to post on LinkedIn as a result of such contact, while almost a quarter indicated that they get messages of this nature ‘daily or every other day’.

It’s a professional networking app, hustle heroes, it’s not Tinder for career women, and you shouldn’t be sending inappropriate InMails under any circumstances.

Oh, sure, somebody’s going to respond to this and be like: ‘But I met my wife on LinkedIn’. Maybe so, but for every single example of this type, there are clearly many millions more that were not well-received, and should never have occurred.

If this is you, it might be time to take a look in the mirror while you consider these stats.