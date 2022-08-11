The Most Hated Social Media Apps Around the World [Infographic]

Which apps do you hate the most, either based on personal experience, or just on reputation alone?

Maybe you’re just sick of seeing certain apps mentioned, or the way people use them, or maybe you hate seeing re-posts from other apps in your feeds.

The team from Electronics Hub sought to dig deeper into which apps trigger the most negative response around the world by analyzing Twitter sentiment based on mentions of 87 apps.

The Electronics Hub team examined over 3 million tweets to rank each app based on sentiment. And while there are various factors that could skew this assessment (criticisms based on personal bias, app reliability, the accuracy of sentiment assessment, etc.), it does provide some measure of the most complained about apps, in a range of categories, around the world.

The most criticized social media apps?

Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok and Facebook all receive mentions, with Reddit, at least in the US, seeing the most negative sentiment.

You can check out the full map overview below, or read Electronics Hub’s full report here.