TikTok Expands Mental Health Support Options for World Mental Health Day

Today is World Mental Health Day, and TikTok is marking the event with the announcement of some new support features, including improved access to mental health support organizations, and creator initiatives to support mental wellbeing-related content.

First off, TikTok has added a new support element when people conduct searches in the app related to mental health. Now, when users search for terms linked to depression, anxiety, autism, or trauma, they’ll be re-directed to information provided by the National Institute of Mental Health and the Cleveland Clinic.

As you can see in this example, the new search prompts will guide users towards further information and insight, via trusted third-party platforms, and will also include links to in-person support options if needed.

These types of additional guidance prompts can be a big help for those suffering a mental health crisis, ensuring that more people get help when they need it more.

TikTok says that once the new program is fully rolled out, it will cover 40 neurological conditions and mental health illnesses, providing a range of official support and assistance options via various providers.

TikTok’s also inviting its user community to share their own stories and personal well-being journeys, using the hashtag #MentalHealthAwareness.

Within this, TikTok will also include information from mental health advocates and support organizations to help connect users to additional insights and resources to assist in their own understanding.

TikTok has also partnered with the Rare Impact Fund by sponsoring its inaugural “Rare Impact Fund Benefit” with a donation of $250,000.

“The Benefit, which was held on October 4th, raised funds and illuminated the importance of organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund was created by Selena Gomez as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance.”

In addition to these initiatives, TikTok will also expand its resources and tools within its digital wellness hub to provide even more assistance options for those experiencing mental health concerns.

This is a key area of focus for all social apps, with various studies showing that social media usage can lead to negative mental health outcomes, especially among younger users. The constant comparison to peoples’ highlight reels of their lives can leave many feeling like they’re failing, or not keeping up with social norms, when in reality, most people don’t share their darker days, which we all have.

It’s important to keep this in mind, while it’s also important for the platforms themselves to offer tools and processes to assist those who may be feeling negative pressure, leading to harmful experiences.

You can read more about TikTok’s World Mental Health Day initiatives here.