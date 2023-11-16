TikTok Adds In-Stream AR Effects Creation Flow, Which Will Enable All Users to Create AR Experiences

TikTok’s launching a new AR effects creation option that’ll be built into the TikTok app itself, which will enable all users to create their own, custom AR effects and experiences, direct in stream.

@effecthouse Our new mobile effect editor is here! Easily create effects, filters, mini games, and more without leaving TikTok. To get started, open the Effects tray in video mode, tap Create, then tap the (+) button. ♬ original sound - Effect House

As explained by TikTok:

“Now available globally, TikTok's mobile effect editor allows creators to make effects for TikTok directly from the TikTok app - without having to download another app or tool - offering creators an advanced, end-to-end effect creation experience on TikTok that puts effect creation at your fingertips. That means anyone - no matter their skill level or access to advanced tools or software - can become an effect creator and make effects that spark trends on TikTok.”

Which sounds potentially complex, maybe too complex for everyday users, right?

Well, not necessarily.

As you can see in the above example clip, TikTok’s new effects creator flow will provide users with a range of options based on templates and objects that already exist within TikTok’s AR database. So you won’t be able to create wholly new and original effects, as such, but you will be able to use the range of already created AR tools and options to build your own interactive experiences in the app.

The process is pretty simple: TikTok users will now be able to tap on the “Create” option within the “Effects” tray in the app, which will then provide you with a range of effect options to choose from to create your own AR effect.

“You'll find an array of special effects that you can add to your creations with just a tap. And, just like with Effect House, you can work with all kinds of templates that allow for easier effect creation and more than two thousand assets you can use as part of your creations. Creators can also set triggers (like tap screen, smile, wink, and more) to build out interaction-based effects like randomizers and mini games.”

It could be an engaging, entertaining option, that’ll likely get the attention of many users, while it may open the door for a range of future opportunities. Like enabling users to pay for more advanced AR effects, or just helping to guide more creators towards building new AR experiences in the app.

Democratizing creation in this way is the best path to maximizing your creative options, with a broader range of contributing users helping to uncover key trends and experiences that can drive more usage.

As such, it’s a smart activation for TikTok, which will help it maximize user attention in the holiday period.

TikTok says that the option is now available in the latest version of TikTok (v32.1 on Android, v32.0 on iOS).