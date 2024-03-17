TikTok Adds New Influencer Audio Clips to Its Commercial Sounds Library

TikTok has added some new elements to its “Sounds for Business” audio library, with extra audio clips from a range of TikTok influencers, which are free to use for advertisers in the app.

The new audio samples, available in TikTok’s “Commercial Audio Library”, will provide more options for your campaigns.

As per TikTok:

“Our all-new Sounds for Business – Voice Clips were developed to help brands of all sizes easily create a diverse range of sound-rich content with 18 custom voiceover audio templates you can use in all of your TikTok videos. Recorded by superstar TikTok Creators Anania, Matt Buechele, Devin Halbal, Good Children, Sani Sisters and Very Gay Paint, these free tracks add some of the platform’s most recognizable voices to your videos and offer the perfect soundtrack for trend-ready content.”

So the idea is that you’ll be able to use more recognizable voices in your TikTok promotions, via audio clips recorded by platform stars.

It’s an interesting consideration, essentially facilitating creator partnerships, of sorts, without brands having to make individual deals with the creators. Though, of course, the audio isn’t custom, you can only use the pre-recorded samples provided. But still, it could add some extra spark to your TikTok clips.

And audio, as noted, is an important part of the TikTok experience, with 88% of TikTok users agreeing that sound plays an essential role in their enjoyment of the app. Additionally, 73% of TikTok users say that sounds prompt them to “stop and look” at an ad, so you should be considering how you can use sound to best effect.

Though those stats are also interesting in the context of the platform’s ongoing dispute with Universal Music, which has seen Universal pull all of its music from the app.

Seems like a problem, especially with many big name stars like Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake, and Billie Eilish all signed to Universal.

But that’s an aside, this new announcement relating to in-app audio content specifically, and how it can be used to help businesses enhance their in-stream promotions.

TikTok says that the 18 new voice clips audio are now available in its Commercial Music Library, which it also continues to add to with new music and sounds to assist in the creative process.