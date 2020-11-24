TikTok Adds New Photosensitivity Warnings to Strobing Clips

TikTok is adding new warnings to video clips that feature contrasting light and dark patterns, which have the potential to trigger seizures in people who have epilepsy.

As explained by TikTok:

"Over the past few months, our team met with epilepsy advocates who shared feedback on how we can improve our platform. Based on these conversations, we launched a feature a few months ago that warns creators when they produce videos with effects that could trigger photosensitive epilepsy. In the coming weeks, we'll be introducing another important accessibility feature to protect people from photosensitive content."

As you can see in the example above, the new warnings will give users the opportunity to skip videos which feature potentially problematic effects, which will not only skip that one video, but will avoid showing you any similar effects in future. Users can also change their photosensitivity settings at any time.

TikTok says that it's working with a number of leading epilepsy organizations around the world to spread the word about the new feature, and bring awareness to epilepsy in general.

It's a good update, especially considering some of the visual effects that TikTok users can apply which switch colors rapidly, and can be problematic. Providing more options to cater for more users is important for all platforms, and as TikTok continues to rise, meeting the needs of the wider community becomes increasingly necessary.

The new warnings will appear in the TikTok app from today.