x
site logo

TikTok Adds New Photosensitivity Warnings to Strobing Clips

Author

By

Published

Nov. 24, 2020

TikTok is adding new warnings to video clips that feature contrasting light and dark patterns, which have the potential to trigger seizures in people who have epilepsy.

TikTok photosensitivity

As explained by TikTok:

"Over the past few months, our team met with epilepsy advocates who shared feedback on how we can improve our platform. Based on these conversations, we launched a feature a few months ago that warns creators when they produce videos with effects that could trigger photosensitive epilepsy. In the coming weeks, we'll be introducing another important accessibility feature to protect people from photosensitive content." 

As you can see in the example above, the new warnings will give users the opportunity to skip videos which feature potentially problematic effects, which will not only skip that one video, but will avoid showing you any similar effects in future. Users can also change their photosensitivity settings at any time.

TikTok photosensitivity

TikTok says that it's working with a number of leading epilepsy organizations around the world to spread the word about the new feature, and bring awareness to epilepsy in general.

It's a good update, especially considering some of the visual effects that TikTok users can apply which switch colors rapidly, and can be problematic. Providing more options to cater for more users is important for all platforms, and as TikTok continues to rise, meeting the needs of the wider community becomes increasingly necessary.

The new warnings will appear in the TikTok app from today. 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Oberlo on November 21, 2020

    10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

    The team from Oberlo has put together a listing of 10 key Facebook trends of note for the coming year.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Oberlo on November 21, 2020

    10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

    The team from Oberlo has put together a listing of 10 key Facebook trends of note for the coming year.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Google and Instagram Provide Insight into Thanksgiving Food Trends
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 24, 2020
  • Instagram's Testing a new FAQ Option for Direct Interactions with Business Accounts
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 24, 2020
  • Twitter's Looking to Re-Open its Account Verification Process, Seeks Feedback on New Guidelines
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 24, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.