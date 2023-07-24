TikTok Adds Text-Based Posts to Expand Your Content Options

Finally, literature is making a comeback.

Today, TikTok has announced that it’s making text posts available to all users in the app, providing another way for TikTok users to share a different form of content, with a display that’s similar to Instagram Stories’ text-only updates.

As you can see in this example, TikTok’s text posts, which have been in testing with some users over the last few months, enable you to add a full-screen of text, to which you can then add music, stickers, etc.

You can edit the background color to your liking, as well as the text fonts, and placement within the frame. Your text posts can be up to 1,000 characters long, giving you plenty of room to grab attention with your words in the app.

As per TikTok:

“Creators have been able to make content on TikTok across a variety of formats, from LIVE videos to photos, Duets to Stitch. Text is the latest addition to options for content creation, allowing creators to share their stories, poems, lyrics, and other written content on TikTok, giving creators another way to express themselves and making it even easier to create.”

It could be an interesting way to stop users as they scroll, with wannabe wordsmiths now also able to build an audience, even if they’re camera shy.

Text posts are actually already fairly common in the app, with poetry accounts sharing static shots of poems, accompanied by music. This new update just makes this a more formal offering, but it will expand your posting considerations, and could be a more responsive, engaging format for word-based updates.

The new ‘text’ option will be available from your camera tools, which will then take you to a dedicated text creation page, where you’ll be able to type out your post. You’ll also be able to include tags and hashtags to link to other elements of the app.

It could be a handy addition, or at the least, something to experiment with in the app.

Maybe I’ll drop a couple of my own poems in there, in the hopes of becoming TikTok’s poet laureate of the new era.

Yeah, probably not, but it will provide another way to connect with audiences in the app.

You can read more about TikTok’s new text posting option here.