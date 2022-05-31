TikTok Announces New Initiatives for Pride Month, Including a Range of Live-Stream Programs

TikTok has announced a range of new initiatives to celebrate Pride Month, including live-streamed events, exclusive content from the LA Pride Parade and Festival, and a showcase of LGBTQIA+-owned businesses.

First off, on programming – throughout the month, TikTok will broadcast a range of live-streams under the #ForYourPride theme, which aims to highlight the LGBTQIA+ community through direct insights and perspectives.

TikTok’s live-streams will also provide an opportunity to present its latest cohort of LGBTQ+ TikTok Trailblazers, a selected group of creators that are ‘a driving force in unlocking the power of creativity to make meaningful change’.

The live-streams will be broadcast via the @TikTok handle throughout the month.

In addition to this, TikTok’s also the official presenting sponsor and partner for this year’s LA Pride Parade and Festival, which will take place in Hollywood from June 10-12, 2022.

As per TikTok:

“For LA Pride, we’re excited to debut a first-time TikTok Pride parade float and bring music fans an exclusive backstage TikTok LIVE series from the LA Pride in the Park music festival.”

The sponsorship will enable TikTok to build stronger connection with the LGBTQIA+ community, while also helping to further showcase the celebration and ethos of the event.

TikTok will also showcase LGBTQIA+ businesses and SMBs throughout the month via the TikTok For Business and TikTok Small Business channels, while there’ll also be themed hashtags, Pride playlists and creator spotlights, providing a range of ways for users to take part in the event.

Pride Month offers a great opportunity to show how far we’ve come as a society in embracing people from all walks of life, while it also serves as a moment to reflect on the barriers that still exist, that we all need to work towards bringing down in our own ways. Showing your support for Pride Month initiatives is one way that you can contribute to this, which could help to open doors to others in your circle, which could be a major step in overcoming bias.

It may not feel like a significant contribution, but even a small acknowledgment can go a long way in showing others that you are accepting and open to their perspective.

TikTok’s various initiatives and tools will offer ways to do just that within the app.