TikTok Announces New Programming and Funding Opportnities for Latin Heritage Month 2023

TikTok has announced a new slate of programming for Latin Heritage Month, along with its first-ever cohort of Latin Heritage Month Visionary Voices, to help showcase the contributions of Latin creators and businesses in the app.

As explained by TikTok:

“For Latin Heritage Month 2023 we are thrilled to continue to elevate Latin creators and community leaders who are breaking boundaries and inspiring others both on and off the platform. Our Latin Heritage Month celebration will feature an exciting lineup of programming - including the unveiling of our first-ever 2023 TikTok Latin Visionary Voices list; the launch of our Latin Heritage Month content hub; the continuation of our #CreciendoconTikTok grant program for small businesses; social spotlights honoring the impact and influence of TikTok's Latin community; an IRL creator celebration of #CasaTikTok in Miami; and more.”

So, there’s a bit going on, with TikTok looking to showcase Latin heritage to the world, in celebration of the many ways in which the Latin community contributes to the TikTok experience.

TikTok’s main focus is its #CasaTikTok community highlight, which will include a range of “industry-shifting creatives who continue to impact TikTok culture and inspire global audiences”.

Within this, as noted, TikTok will highlight 15 visionary creators as part of its Visionary Voices initiative.

These creators will get specific spotlights throughout the month, which will help to expand their presence, and highlight their creativity to more users. TikTok has run various iterations of its Visionary Voices initiative, which is designed to encourage more participation among minority communities.

TikTok’s also partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) on a new funding program called #CreciendoconTikTok, which will enable Latin-owned SMBs in the U.S. to apply for a share of $200,000 in grants.

“Individual cash awards of $5,000 [will be awarded] to 40 Latin small business owners who have championed perseverance and entrepreneurship in their communities.”

TikTok will also highlight Latin music on its Sounds page, while also showcasing Latin businesses and creators from its official profiles in the app.

TikTok has fast become a key driver of culture on the web, and as such, it’s in a position to help better showcase cultural diversity, and generate more exposure for different communities in the app. By celebrating these events, TikTok has the opportunity to facilitate broader understanding and connection, while also highlighting artists and creatives from different backgrounds to a wider audience.

As such, these are important initiatives, which could have a big impact.

You can learn more about TikTok’s Latin Heritage Month initiatives here.